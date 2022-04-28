Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

