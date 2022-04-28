PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,405,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80.

PBF stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

