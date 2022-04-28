PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNXN stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,383 shares of company stock worth $1,603,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

