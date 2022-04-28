PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,611 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,153,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,738,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.
PC Connection stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PC Connection by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 50.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
