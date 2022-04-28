PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. PCCW has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.
PCCW Company Profile (Get Rating)
