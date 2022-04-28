PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. PCCW has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

