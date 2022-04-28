Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 128.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBA shares. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.