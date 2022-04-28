Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE:PPL opened at C$48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$51.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.50 to C$49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.