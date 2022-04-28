Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PENN opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 81,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

