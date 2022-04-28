PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFSI. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.