Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.