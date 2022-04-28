Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average of $237.44. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $171.11 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Penumbra (Get Rating)
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
