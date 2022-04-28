Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,489 shares of company stock valued at $875,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

