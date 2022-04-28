Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 476,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

