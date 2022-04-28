Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 476,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 232,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

