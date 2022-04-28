Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-4.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $917-942 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.60 million.Perficient also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS.
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.84. Perficient has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $153.28.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
