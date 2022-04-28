Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $224-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.