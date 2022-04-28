Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Perficient stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

