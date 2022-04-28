Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €169.00 ($181.72) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €226.08 ($243.09).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €195.50 ($210.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €191.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €198.60. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

