Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €226.08 ($243.09).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €195.50 ($210.22) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €191.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €198.60.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

