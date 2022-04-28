Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €250.00 ($268.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €226.08 ($243.09).

Shares of RI stock opened at €195.50 ($210.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €191.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €198.60. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

