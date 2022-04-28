Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.63) to GBX 2,830 ($36.07) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($38.43) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($41.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($41.65) to GBX 2,897 ($36.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,413.14.

PSMMY stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

