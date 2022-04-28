Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.8 days.

OTCMKTS POFCF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.