Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.8 days.
OTCMKTS POFCF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)
