Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

