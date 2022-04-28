Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Pfizer has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

