Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Acquires 3,665 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £989.55 ($1,261.22).
Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 26.90 ($0.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.92. The company has a market cap of £119.05 million and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.42).
