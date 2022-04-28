Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 3,665 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £989.55 ($1,261.22).
Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 26.90 ($0.34) on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.92. The company has a market capitalization of £119.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89.
