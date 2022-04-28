Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.