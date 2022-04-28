Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.40.

PSX opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

