Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PECO opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

