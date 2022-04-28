Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.62.

PINS stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,323 shares of company stock worth $6,978,440 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

