Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Pinterest stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,323 shares of company stock worth $6,978,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pinterest by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

