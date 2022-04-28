Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,323 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,440. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

