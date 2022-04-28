Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 349,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093,731. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,323 shares of company stock worth $6,978,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

