Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 205.3% in April

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

