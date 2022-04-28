Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 373.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 58.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PHT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.