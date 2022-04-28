Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.