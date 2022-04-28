Piper Sandler Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $440.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.17.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $360.43 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $353.93 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.12.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

