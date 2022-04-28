Piper Sandler Cuts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $26.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $12,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beauty Health by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.