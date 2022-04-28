Piper Sandler Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Neutral

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of MC stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

