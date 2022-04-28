Piper Sandler Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $223.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.