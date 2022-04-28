PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of PJT opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

