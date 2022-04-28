Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.