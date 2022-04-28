Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PLYA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
