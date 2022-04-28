PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 701,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

