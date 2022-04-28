PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Buys 10,800 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

