PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.17.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $60,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,243 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

