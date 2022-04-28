Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PYTCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.67) to GBX 693 ($8.83) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Playtech stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

