Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of -0.14. Playtika has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,519 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 5,726.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 859,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.