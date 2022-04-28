Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in April

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

PAZRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PAZRF stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.02.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.