Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

